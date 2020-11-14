First National Bank of Omaha Sells 4,999 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 45.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $108.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.18 and a 1 year high of $113.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

