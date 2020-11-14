First National Bank of Omaha Sells 50 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after purchasing an additional 772,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after buying an additional 438,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,301,000 after acquiring an additional 135,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after acquiring an additional 367,413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

ITW opened at $211.47 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.51 and its 200 day moving average is $185.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

