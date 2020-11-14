First National Bank of Omaha Takes $531,000 Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -254.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $64.44.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $137,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,489 shares of company stock worth $5,163,906 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities raised Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

