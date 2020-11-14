First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.06% of Stewart Information Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 28.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 46,472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,554,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

