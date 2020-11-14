FirsTime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of FirsTime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTDL opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FirsTime Design has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $15.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Get FirsTime Design alerts:

About FirsTime Design

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FirsTime Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirsTime Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.