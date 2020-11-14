FirsTime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of FirsTime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTDL opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FirsTime Design has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $15.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.
About FirsTime Design
