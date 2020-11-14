Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Five Star Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FVE opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Five Star Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 143.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

