Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get Flux Power alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

FLUX stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.78. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05).

In related news, CEO Ronald F. Dutt acquired 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Also, Director Michael Johnson acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 165,625 shares of company stock valued at $662,500 in the last 90 days. 71.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.