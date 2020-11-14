Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 35.28%.

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $221.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fly Leasing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

