Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FRSX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 318,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,846. Foresight Autonomous has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $46.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.