Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

FOR stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forestar Group (FOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.