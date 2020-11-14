Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSM. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Laurentian restated a buy rating and set a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.97.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $3,322,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 177.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 180,762 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

