Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.25. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 4.32.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by ($2.40). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 80.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Also, EVP Neal Lux acquired 91,348 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $45,674.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,242,445 shares in the company, valued at $621,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 150,748 shares of company stock valued at $237,374 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 101.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 134,505 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 127,150 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Further Reading: Green Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.