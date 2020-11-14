Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $316.70 million, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.50. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $38.53.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

