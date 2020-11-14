Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 19,311 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,117 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $351,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,482 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $547,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,212 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $49.62.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

