Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after buying an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after buying an additional 441,514 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,286,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,560,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $426,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.82. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $127,866,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

