Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 73,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

V stock opened at $210.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.88. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.65. The company has a market capitalization of $408.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.