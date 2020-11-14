Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

