Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 92,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $85.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,253,046.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,251,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,513 shares of company stock worth $19,475,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

