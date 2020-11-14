Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 9,336 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NYSE IPG opened at $21.16 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

