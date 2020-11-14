Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.06 ($58.89).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €37.31 ($43.89) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.24.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

