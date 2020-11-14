G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WILC stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. G. Willi-Food International has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $20.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $264.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G. Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of G. Willi-Food International worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

