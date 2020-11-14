Gas Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00008263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00172601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00027554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.17 or 0.00986799 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00262531 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00097446 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00376263 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

