GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

