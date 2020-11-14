Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

GNSS has been the topic of several other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. Genasys has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $216.02 million, a PE ratio of 92.16 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Also, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $27,553.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at $569,296.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,375 shares of company stock worth $802,060. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genasys by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genasys by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genasys by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Genasys by 40.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 73,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

