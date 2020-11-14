General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

