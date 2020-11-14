Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Genesis Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $649.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.58. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

