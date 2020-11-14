Genesis Vision Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and $216,793.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00007725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, IDEX and Ovis. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00173479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00994194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00263866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00098402 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00378979 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ovis, Hotbit, Binance, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

