GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.58.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $30,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,185.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $757,171.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,508.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

