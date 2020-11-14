Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 158,075 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Gentex by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 643,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 374,723 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 68.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

