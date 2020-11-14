Gexan (GEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4,166.88

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a market cap of $4,166.88 and approximately $2.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,864.60 or 0.99703092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00031941 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00477872 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.86 or 0.00690442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00108931 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

