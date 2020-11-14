Global Self Storage (SELF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of SELF stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $37.14 million, a P/E ratio of -397.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $27,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,975 shares in the company, valued at $453,462.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Global Self Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

