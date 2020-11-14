Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.92 million.Globant also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 1.31. Globant has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.