GN Store Nord A/S’s (GGNDF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GGNDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.25.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

