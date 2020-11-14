Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

GSS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.58.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.70 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 92.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 309,170 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 173,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 139.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 828,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 482,374 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 23.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 795,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 152,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the third quarter valued at $252,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

