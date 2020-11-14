Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of GSBD opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.85 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 171,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.