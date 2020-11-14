Goldquest Mining Corp. (GQC.V) (CVE:GQC) Senior Officer Sells C$85,305.00 in Stock

Goldquest Mining Corp. (GQC.V) (CVE:GQC) Senior Officer Paul Harold Robertson sold 258,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$85,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,635.
Shares of GQC opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.70 million and a PE ratio of -48.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. Goldquest Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.50.
About Goldquest Mining Corp. (GQC.V)
