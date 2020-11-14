Goldquest Mining Corp. (GQC.V) (CVE:GQC) Senior Officer Sells C$85,305.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Goldquest Mining Corp. (GQC.V) (CVE:GQC) Senior Officer Paul Harold Robertson sold 258,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$85,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,635.

Shares of GQC opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.70 million and a PE ratio of -48.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. Goldquest Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.50.

About Goldquest Mining Corp. (GQC.V)

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero gold-copper project comprising two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and Tireo property, including 13 concessions totalling 20,076 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Receive News & Ratings for Goldquest Mining Corp. (GQC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldquest Mining Corp. (GQC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit