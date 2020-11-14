GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.80 to $4.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. GoPro has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.40 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 114.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GoPro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 58.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 98,584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 7.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 43,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

