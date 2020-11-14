Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,258 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.47.

DexCom stock opened at $336.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.30 and its 200 day moving average is $397.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 139.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total transaction of $654,104.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $256,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,396 shares of company stock worth $23,737,332 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.