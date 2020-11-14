Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 24,162 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.14% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 22.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $38.12 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.16.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,499.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.