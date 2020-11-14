Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. BP PLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $3,699,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $753.38 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $792.54. The company has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.81, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $716.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.24.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.