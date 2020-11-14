Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 10,167 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 73,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $210.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

