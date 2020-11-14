Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 46,108 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,108 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Ambarella worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Ambarella by 20.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ambarella by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ambarella by 23.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ambarella by 8.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $505,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

