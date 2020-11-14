Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 104,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 551,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $174.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.