Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,066 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

