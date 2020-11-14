Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,457 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Parsons worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Parsons by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Parsons by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Parsons by 16.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Parsons stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

