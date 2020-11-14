Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 244,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 198,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,044.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.40. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

