Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $9.26 Million Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,244 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $127.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.83.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

