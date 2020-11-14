Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,779 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

