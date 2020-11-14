Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Littelfuse worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 19,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $3,627,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $563,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,295 shares of company stock worth $15,489,276. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $226.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.48.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

