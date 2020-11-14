Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 363 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.33.

COST stock opened at $378.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,554 shares of company stock worth $3,669,587. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

